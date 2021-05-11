DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

EPRT opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

