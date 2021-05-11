DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.78.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $317.20 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.27 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 112.48, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

