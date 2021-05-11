DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1,509.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,962 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 468,083 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.