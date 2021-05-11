DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.93 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 412.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,841 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 324,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,460,000 after purchasing an additional 233,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,197 shares of company stock worth $3,408,898 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTH opened at $118.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

