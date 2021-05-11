DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

