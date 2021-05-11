DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grace Capital raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

