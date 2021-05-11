DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.12 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 161,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

