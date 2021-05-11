DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.14 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

