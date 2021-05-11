DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.18 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.24.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $322.34 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

