DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.68 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

NYSE:DELL opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

