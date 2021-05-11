DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 191.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,218 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 160.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

