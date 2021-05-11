DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $2 Million Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OCO Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 50.0% in the first quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 583.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,759,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $80,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 319,960 shares valued at $19,799,413. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

PFSI stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.