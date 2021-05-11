DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,034 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,147.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,561 shares of company stock worth $4,146,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

