DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 319.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HUYA were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 28.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HUYA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in HUYA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

HUYA stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

