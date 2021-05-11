DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,602 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.66. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

