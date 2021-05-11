DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,930 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6,259.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 152,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,972 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

