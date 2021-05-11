DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

