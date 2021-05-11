DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $305.21 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

