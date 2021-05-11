Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Deliveroo (LON:ROO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 250.92 ($3.28) on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 224.44 ($2.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 390.39 ($5.10). The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.01.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.