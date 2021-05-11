Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Cut to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF remained flat at $$143.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

