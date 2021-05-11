Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

