DePay Price Hits $4.01 on Top Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. DePay has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $462,818.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00007034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.32 or 0.00656412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00250994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003932 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.41 or 0.01163360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00032351 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,508,157 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.