Derek Harding Purchases 5 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding bought 5 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($42.51) per share, for a total transaction of £162.70 ($212.57).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Derek Harding purchased 3,166 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98).

LON SXS traded down GBX 53 ($0.69) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,164 ($41.34). 126,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,325. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,330.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,011.15. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

SXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

