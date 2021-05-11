DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DMTK. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,252. DermTech has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $961.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,756,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

