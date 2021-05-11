Desire (DSR) Market Cap Reaches $23,145.81

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded up 39% against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Desire has a total market cap of $23,145.81 and $19,174.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,333.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.35 or 0.07152664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.40 or 0.02572884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.84 or 0.00654735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.28 or 0.00195757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.00784992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.11 or 0.00688943 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.67 or 0.00523078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005918 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

