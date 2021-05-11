Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €75.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.50 ($115.88).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.37 ($101.61) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.62.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

