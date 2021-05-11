Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SOLVY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solvay has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SOLVY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. 1,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

