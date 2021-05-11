Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,673. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.82.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.