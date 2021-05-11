Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,673. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

