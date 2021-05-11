Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.65 ($21.94).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEQ. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

DEQ opened at €19.86 ($23.36) on Tuesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12-month high of €19.97 ($23.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.74.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.