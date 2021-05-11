Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft




Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PBB. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €10.00 ($11.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.78 and a 200-day moving average of €8.64. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

