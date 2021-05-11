Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PBB. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €10.00 ($11.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.78 and a 200-day moving average of €8.64. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

