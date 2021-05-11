Deutsche Post (DPSGY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS: DPSGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/6/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/5/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/27/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/14/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/12/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/9/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/16/2021 – Deutsche Post had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.156 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.16%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

