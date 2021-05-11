Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.70 ($24.35).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.65 ($19.59) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.29.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.