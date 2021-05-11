Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €48.61 ($57.19).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DWNI. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €43.38 ($51.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €42.89 and its 200-day moving average is €42.00. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

