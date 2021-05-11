Dev Protocol Trading Up 73.8% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 73.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $19.16 or 0.00033823 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.43 million and $663,169.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012400 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $878.87 or 0.01551121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.