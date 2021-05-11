DEX Achieves Market Cap of $6.50 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.69 or 0.00880956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,939.58 or 0.10408965 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

