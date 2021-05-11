DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

In related news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $342.69 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $379.78 and a 200-day moving average of $367.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

