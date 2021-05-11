DFI.Money (YFII) Hits Market Cap of $135.94 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,522.08 or 0.06125943 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $135.94 million and approximately $587.63 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.32 or 0.00877157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00108540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001904 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

YFII is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.