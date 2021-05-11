Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 33,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,871. The stock has a market cap of $922.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

