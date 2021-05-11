Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 33,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,871. The stock has a market cap of $922.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.
In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.
Recommended Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.