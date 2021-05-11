DIGG Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $59,185.55 or 1.04257735 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $51.90 million and $288,439.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00654173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00243898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $676.91 or 0.01192407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.00744988 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

