Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DMS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,618. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

