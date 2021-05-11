Digital Realty Trust (DLR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $167.00 to $169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $157.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Digital Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:DLR opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Get Digital Realty Trust Inc alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.