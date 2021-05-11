DigitalNote Reaches Market Cap of $42.20 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 12% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $42.20 million and approximately $581,452.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.95 or 0.00813897 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 432.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,040,944,941 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893,887,551 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

