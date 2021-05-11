DigixDAO (DGD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $310,249.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $78.90 million and $310,249.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $778.43 or 0.01380462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00083862 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00074424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00059503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00107155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.65 or 0.00776129 BTC.

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,362 coins. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

