Diligence Price Reaches $0.0004 (IRA)

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Diligence has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. Diligence has a market cap of $7,801.26 and $75.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007916 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 82.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Diligence Profile

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Diligence

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using US dollars.

