Dimecoin Achieves Market Cap of $6.36 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $11,298.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00018061 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002907 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00279052 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

