district0x Price Tops $0.30 (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, district0x has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $178.36 million and $16.05 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

district0x Profile

district0x is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

