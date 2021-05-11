Ditto (DITTO) Price Tops $1.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Ditto coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ditto has a market cap of $2.56 million and $9,202.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ditto has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00729845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00247618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.58 or 0.01188703 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00738807 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

