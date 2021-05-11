Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €40.90 ($48.12) and last traded at €41.25 ($48.53). Approximately 8,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.95 ($49.35).

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.52.

About Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and laser deposition welding and powder-bed selective laser melting services, as well as software solutions.

