DMScript Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $932,145.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $932,145.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00655268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00243279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $678.08 or 0.01194402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00756680 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

