Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Capitalization Hits $185.02 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $185.02 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066464 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

